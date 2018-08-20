23-year-old jailed over disturbances in Hawick and Galashiels

A 23-year-old man involved in disturbances in Hawick and Galashiels has been jailed for a total of 10 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Mark McCarry admitted being in possession of a pair of scissors during a bust-up in Howdenbank in Hawick on April 8.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Kenilworth Avenue, Galashiels, on May 1 by breaking doors and making threats.

Later that day, he broke into a house in Beech Avenue, Galashiels, and stole a mini-motorbike.

McCarry, formerly of Country Antrim in Northern Ireland, also admitted another four offences including struggling violently with police and making racially-offensive comments towards them.

Sheriff Peter Paterson backdated McCarry’s prison sentence to May 2, that being when he was first remanded in custody.