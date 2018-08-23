£2,000 boost agreed for Hawick firework display

Hawick’s Burnfoot fireworks display is on course to light up the sky once again after being given a £2,000 boost by the town’s common good fund.

The event attracted more than 2,000 people to the town’s Mansfield Park last November, and the grant approved by the sub-committee overseeing the fund at its meeting on Tuesday will ensure the show can go on this year too.

Event organiser Ian Middlemass told that meeting, held at Hawick Town Hall: “Last year we ran this as cheaply as possible for people.

“We let people in with just a donation thinking they would be fair, but basically that fell through as people were coming in and just paying 20p, so this year we’ll be using tickets.

“We’ll be putting on a fireworks display again, but this time we’re looking at putting on live music, and the funfair and stalls will be there but bigger and better than last year.

“We’re looking for a one-off donation just for this year as we hope to be self-sufficient after that.

“We’re already selling tickets. It’ll be £2 for a child, £3 for an adult and £10 for a family ticket, which is two adults and four kids.

“We have people wanting to buy tickets from Annan, Galashiels, Gretna, all over the place, so we’re hoping to attract around 3,000 people this year.

“We think it’s a great thing for the town, and Hawick residents really want this.”

The organisers originally applied for a £5,000 grant, but councillors felt that because they have no formal structure, committee or bank accounts, the grant should only be £2,000, advising them to apply for further grant funding, if needed, via Burnfoot Community Council.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall told Mr Middlemass: “If you use Burnfoot’s accounts to receive the money, it will mean it is properly audited, there will be a control process and and all monies that you collect would go to them and be ring-fenced for next year.

“Anyone who went last year would agree it was a wonderful event.

“I’m happy to support this, but not the tune of £5,000.”

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 3, at Mansfield Park.