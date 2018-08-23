NOSTALGIA: Will Ogilvie cairn 1993

On the hill road to Roberton, overlooking the Leap Linns and Ale Water, over 300 people gathered this week in 1993 to pay homage to the memory of Borders poet Will Ogilvie.

The unveiling of a special commemorative cairn in honour of the local bard – who lived from 1869 to 1963 – was the culmination of 18 months of fundraising by local Ogilvie enthusiasts. Our photographs shows Will’s son, George Ogilvie, holding a new edition of Will’s poetry, memorial fund committee member Ian Landles and piper Craig Cowan from Annan, all at the new cairn.

