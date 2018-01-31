NOSTALGIA: When Hawick supermarket was an auction mart

Something a little bit different from our archives this week ... and a little further back than we normally go.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall is looking through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitising them as she goes.

This one’s from Hawick Auction Mart, taken round about 1958, with auctioneer Kenny Oliver in the ring.

The inset photo is an aerial shot of the site of the livestock mart, which was built in 1883 and closed in 1992. Safeway built its supermarket on the site in 1993, and it became a Morrison’s in 2005.