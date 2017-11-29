NOSTALGIA: Mosstroopers 1987

The Mosstroppers Club were inviting youngsters to get involved in official jobs this week back in 1987.

Watched by the Mosstroopers Club president Jim Hogg and committee members, nine-year-old Gavin Douglas, of 66 High Street, the youngest new Junior Mosstrooper, had the honour of planting an oak tree in the grounds of the Volunteer Park to replace the old oak that was sited on the pavement nearby.

