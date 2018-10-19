NOSTALGIA: Ladies take paddle in the Teviot...what’s the year?

Archive photo of ladies paddling in the river Teviot, Hawick.
We’ve got another nostalgic gem of a photograph from our glass-negative archives for you this week.

As autumn brought with it the first of our frosty mornings this week, we hark back to warmer times during a 1950s summer in Hawick. Our photograph shows 12 women taking a paddle in the River Teviot, with one laughing lady taking more of an accidental dip. Perhaps they’re on a lunch break from a nearby mill?

We think it was probably taken during the 1950s, but hope our readers can be a little more precise. Do you recognise any of the ladies or landmarks in this photo? You can let us know by emailing southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk