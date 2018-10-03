NOSTALGIA: Help for hospice 1993

Jim and Susan Green, from Hawick, visited pupils from Hawick’s Trinity Primary School this week in 1993.

The children had raised £365 for the Daily Record’s Children’s Hospice Appeal, to raise £10m to build the first-ever hospice for terminally ill children, through cake and candy stalls. The pupils are from left, Barry Sutherland, Holly Steele, Karen Rae, Stephanie Turnbull, Mr Jim Green, Christopher Macdougall, Mark Caswell, Joanna Pearson, Rachel Graham, Stuart Douglas, Mrs Susan Green, Lesley Renwick, Susan Hegarty and Douglas Anderson.

