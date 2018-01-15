Make Scottish charities your New Year resolution

Losing weight, getting in shape, finally packing in the fags. All very worthwhile resolutions to make and keep this year.

However, there’s something we can all do in the next 12 months which might actually help us stick to our resolutions.

Don your tartan...and take a walk in one of four Kilt Walks being staged in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh on April 29, June 3, August 19 and September 16 respectively. (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Taking on a sponsored challenge for charity is the simple answer.

With people actually forking out to ensure you’re true to your pledge, there’s an added incentive – and you are not solely reliant on your wilting willpower.

Not only will you be gearing up for a challenge but you’ll also likely be keeping to one of the usual resolutions into the bargain, without thinking about it.

So you’ll be helping yourself, in addition to doing something amazing for someone or something else into the bargain.

As charity begins at home, there’s no shortage of events here in Scotland.

So you don’t even have to travel that far afield to play your part.

All you have to do is sign up to one of the many events which are already looking for competitors this year.

We’ve compiled a list of challenges to appeal to as many different people as possible – from walking to climbing and abseiling.

All you have to do is pick one and start raising funds, awareness and support for your favourite charity.

Many of the events allow competitors to choose their own charity, while others support a specific cause.

Go ahead ... make our day and ensure 2018 is a great year for Scottish charities.

ENABLE SCOTLAND

Join Enable Scotland on Burns Night, Thursday, January 25, at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire for an experience you won’t forget. You’ll be walking 15 feet, barefoot, over a bed of red hot embers burning at a staggering 667 degrees celsius. The firewalk is a perfect opportunity to do something amazing and overcome a personal fear while raising vital funds for ENABLE Scotland, which works for an equal society for those with learning disabilities. Visit www.enable.org.uk for more details on signing up ... but be quick!

CHILDREN 1ST

The Big Scottish Climb is an indoor climbing challenge which climbers across Scotland can get involved in to help raise money for Children 1st. The challenge starts on February 5 and you will have 10 weeks to complete your personal challenge by climbing your chosen distance in the quickest time possible – Ben Nevis (1,345m) for kids/newbies; the Eiger (3,967m) for intermediate climbers; and Kilimanjaro (5,895m) for the Alex Honnolds!

Register now at www.children1st.org.uk.

KILT WALK 2018

Kilt Walk is once again back, with competitors set to stride, stroll and wander all over Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh on April 29, June 3, August 19 and September 16 respectively. If you choose to walk for a charity of your choice, every penny you raise, plus a bonus 40 per cent, will go straight to that good cause. If you walk for Kiltwalk, every penny raised will be distributed by the STV Appeal, which helps children all over Scotland. Register for your closest walk now at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

CHRISTIAN AID

Christian Aid works in 37 countries, where it pursues its vision of a world without poverty by supporting poor and marginalised people – whatever their beliefs, sexuality, gender or ethnicity. This year it is hosting a number of fundraising events across the country including the Tay Bridge Sponsored Walk on April 21, the Forth Road Bridge Sponsored Walk on April 28, the Loch Leven Heritage Trail on June 9, and the Kelpies Canter in Falkirk on September 29. For more details, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.

TOUGH MUDDER

Featuring epic amounts of mud, crazy new obstacles and more twists and turns than ever before, Tough Mudder Scotland will return to Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway on June 16 and 17.

The official charity partner is Help for Heroes, which supports those with injuries and illnesses sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces.

However, participants can choose from a host of charity partners. For more details, visit https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/2018-scotland.

ABSEILS AND ZIPSLIDES

The Rotary Club of South Queensferry’s Forth Bridge Abseil takes place this year on Sunday, July 1, with a host of charity partners on board. Or you can abseil 165ft from the same man made wonder on June 10 or October 21, specifically for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Or why not zip slide across the Clyde for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS) on April 7 or June 16, MND Scotland on April 8, Alzheimer Scotland on June 16 and June 17 or Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland on August 25 and 26?

CANCER CHARITIY EVENTS

Given that almost every family in Scotland has been touched by cancer, a huge number of fundraisers are held every year. One of the most popular is the MoonWalk Scotland in Edinburgh, this year on June 9. As ever, decorated bras will be to the fore as Hollywood comes to Holyrood to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer charities for the 13th year. And with four distances available, there’s something for all abilities. The 24-hour Relay For Life Peterhead will kick off at 11am on Saturday, July 7, in Catto Park with teams walking through the night to raise funds for cancer research. And Cancer Research UK’s ever popular Race for Life events will again be staged in Dundee, Fife, Stirling, Falkirk, South Queensferry, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

BRITISH HEART FOUNDATION

Take part in the ultimate endurance event, trekking 100km continuously through the day and night – equating to 145,000 steps – in the fight against heart disease. The British Heart Foundation’s Glasgow to Edinburgh Trek will be held on July 21 and 22. Or if that’s just a bit too much, this year you can also tackle a brand new challenge, a 41.5km walk from Glasgow to the Falkirk Wheel. For more information about these events, visit www.bhf.org.uk/get-involved/events/walks-and-treks/glasgow-to-edinburgh-trek.

PEDAL FOR SCOTLAND

Pedal for Scotland returns for its 20th year on September 9. The main event is the 45 mile Classic Challenge from Glasgow to Edinburgh. The most popular ride, it attracted more than 6000 participants in 2017. There’s also the 93 mile Big Belter between the two cities for serious roadies and the Wee Jaunt Edinburgh, a traffic-free route taking in the last 10 miles, starting in Linlithgow. And the Wee Jaunt Falkirk – a 7.5 mile family-friendly, traffic-free event – will be staged at the Helix on Sunday, May 6.