Borders Barmy Army raise the roof – and almost £100,000

The Borders Barmy Army (BBA) has completed its most recent fundraising campaign.

Members held a concert with Hawick-based band Scocha, pictured, in aid of the Friends of Borders General Hospital to raise money to buy a light-therapy treatment machine for the dermatology department.

This equipment is used to treat debilitating skin conditions, including psoriasis, atopic eczema and vitiligo. This can also be the treatment of choice for lymphoma when it affects the skin.

BBA chairman Lee Myers said: “The concert was fantastic. We would like to say a huge thank-you to Scocha, our long-term sponsor, Adam Purves, Nikki’s Bar, Border Events and to everyone who came on the night and supported our fundraising.”

Lee went on to reveal that this latest BBA effort has taken its total fundraising to almost £100,000 since 2010, adding: “We have exciting plans for 2019/20 and are looking forward to raising more money to help local people.”

Turning to the hospital Friends, he said: “If anyone would like to get involved with them or fundraise for the hospital, we would love to hear from you. Please get in touch with the BBA or the Friends via our Facebook pages.”