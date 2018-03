Whether you grew up here, holidayed here or stay here today, the Scottish Borders holds a wee piece of the hearts of thousands.

We all know there are probably more than 10 reasons to love the Scottish Borders, there are probably more than 50! But here’s an illustrated list of just some of the best things about our beautiful part of Scotland.

And let us know what you would add to this list - just get in touch on our Facebook page here.