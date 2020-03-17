Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below
Scroll down and read our coronavirus live blog as it happens.
Before you do that here are some articles offering practical advice
These are the signs and symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus strain
This is how to help your elderly relatives and friends during the coronavirus outbreak
What's the difference between coronavirus and flu? Here's how they compare
This is how to safely disinfect your phone
How is the coronavirus affecting children? Here's what you should know
Everything you need to know about statutory sick pay amid coronavirus outbreak
We will be providing live updates until 5pm.