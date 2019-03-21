Bonchester’s Horse and Hound pub set to reopen under new management

A local couple hoping to breathe a breath of fresh air into their village pub will reopen its doors again tomorrow.

The Horse and Hound Inn at Bonchester Bridge has been taken over by Dawn Kilpatrick and her partner David Connachan.

The couple moved to the village almost two years ago from Edinburgh, and have spent the past fortnight redecorating the nine-bedroom inn.

Two new jobs have been created and the pair hope to start serving meals within the next fortnight.

Dawn said: “The feedback on social media has been brilliant.

“People are desperate to get the pub open.

“The village pub it at the heart of the community and it’s one of the reasons that we moved to the village.

“We love what we call the ‘five hour dog walk’ where it’s a short walk to the pub and four hours sat there! “One of the stipulations when we moved was that the village had to have a pub.”

“We’re going to add a pool table, juke box and darts board and hope to start Bonchester pool and darts teams.”

The 300-year-old hostelry, owned for the last two years by London photographic agency boss Charles Taylor, has been taken over on a 10-year lease and opens at 3pm tomorrow.