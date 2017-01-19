Teviotdale Young Farmers first panto

Teviotdale Young Farmers present ‘Shack and the Beanstalk’, at Hawick Town Hall on January 27 and 28.

Twenty members of the Young Farmers’ Club, aged between 15 and 26, will be performing the club’s first pantomime in over 20 years.

The group have put a Borders farming twist on the well known story of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, with the help of their club leader Jim Shanks from Standhill Farm, Minto.

The story tells the tale of three young farmers in their quest to start up their own Young Farmers’ club.

It follows their attempts to figure out how to pay their affiliation fees, eventually coming up with the idea of selling their beloved cow in exchange for some magic beans.

But what they don’t realise is that pantomime villain ‘Shack’ is also after their magic beans.

Can the young farmers defeat the evil Shack and succeed in paying their affiliation fees?

This heartwarming and ill-informed tale is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Come along and boo the baddie. Great traditional entertainment for all the family with an enthusiastic local cast.

Performance starts at 7.30pm and there is a bar available on both nights. Tickets are £10 from borderevents.com.