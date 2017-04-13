Tale of an everyday Tommy

This brand new play tells the story of Tommy’s War.

Written by playwright/actor/musician Peter Gill in 2014 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War, ‘Meet Tommy Atkins’ details the reality of war through the eyes of one who actually fought it - cheerful Cockney chappy and old soldier, Tommy Atkins.

Produced by Beyond Eternity Promotions at Bowhill House Theatre on Friday, April 28, this moving play explores the horror, the pain, the misery, the boredom and even the moments of joy experienced by Private Tommy Atkins.

On August 4, 1914, with the declaration of war between Britain and Germany, reservist Tommy Atkins is immediately called up to serve his country.

In an astonishing solo performance, Meet Tommy Atkins takes the audience through his war – a war that saw him fight at Ypres, Passendale, Loos and on the Somme and that took him to the depths of despair but also brought him unique comradeship that he would never find again.

From the beginning of the war to the end, Private Tommy Atkins was there. This is his story.

An engaging and informative performance that will enrich your understanding of the effects of World War One on those who lived through it.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £12/£10 from www.borderevents.com or call 01750 22204.