Shakespeare set to music by five fools

Twelfth Night (but not as you know it) will be performed for one night only on Wednesday, July 12, in the beautiful grounds of Alnwick Castle,

This is a light-hearted Shakespearean tale of shipwreck and disguise, complicated love scenarios, trickery and people misbehaving – and it’s all set against an idyllic, English pastoral background.

A talented musical acting troupe, The Three Inch Fools, have set this enchanting tale to music and they will perform a fun and inventive adaptation against the dramatic backdrop of the magnificent Alnwick Castle on the twelfth night of July.

The group of five actors play all manner of musical instruments and travel the country with set and props. They perform Shakespeare in almost any kind of setting and to date they have performed in castles, gardens, churches, village greens, fire stations and a garlic farm!

So, find your friends, wrap your rugs and pack your picnics for a glorious, special, summer evening of alfresco entertainment and culture. It will certainly be a unique opportunity not to be missed!

Performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets, £14 for adults and £12.50 for children, are available at www.alnwickcastle.com.