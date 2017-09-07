River’s influence on town is celebrated in story and song

One of four ‘signature’ events taking place as part of September’s Scottish Borders Heritage Festival, ‘Where Teviot Rins’ will see a special performance in the newly refurbished walled garden in Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park.

This locally crafted production, supported by EventScotland and Creative Scotland, will celebrate the rich life and history of the River Teviot, which runs through the park, in story and song.

Thanks to local historians, river users and musicians, the performance will be a narrated exploration of the history of the river, telling its unique story and highlighting its links to the geography of the area, its people and how the river itself helped to develop the town and surrounding area over the years, from agriculture to industry.

Well known local historian and former teacher Ian Landles will be the narrator for the outdoor performance at 2pm on the afternoon of Sunday, September 10.

Ian said: “I am happy to have assembled for this exciting project some of Teviotdale’s finest entertainers, ranging in age from Hawick’s exciting Youth Theatre group ACT 1 to the evergreen and ever popular Henry Douglas. They will tell the story of the river from its source to the ‘old mill town’ and on the industrial development of which the river had such an impact.”

Wilton Lodge Park events manager Gordon Webber added: “We’re delighted to have this production come into the park. It’s been a wonderful summer of programming in the bandstand and walled garden and this is a fitting end to the season’s programme.”

The Scottish Borders Heritage Festival, which runs throughout September and includes over 200 events, is being delivered by Live Borders in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and the Borders Heritage Forum.

A full programme of events can be found online at www.scottishbordersheritage.com.

Tickets £12 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk or by calling 01450 360688.