Playhouse stage beckons for St Boswells actor Robbie

A former Earlston High School pupil is set to hit the stage in Edinburgh next week as he stars in award-winning West End and Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet.

Robbie Durham, 29, originally from St Boswells but now based in London, returns home to Scotland next week as the show’s UK tour stops off at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre.

Robbie, playing the role of Johnny Cash in the show, took a sidestep into acting during his third year at Earlston High School and went on to study in Edinburgh and Glasgow before heading to London’s Arts Educational Schools for a three-year degree in musical theatre.

He has since worked as a professional actor with stage credits including first cover Tony in Billy Elliot; Dreamboats and Petticoats; Kiss Me, Kate; The Confession Room; the Olivier Awards 2011; Cinderella and Broadway to West End.

He told the Southern: “I love this place and coming back here, and I’m so proud to be able bring a piece of theatre which I help lead to home soil.

“Million Dollar Quartet is a big-budget show. We star Martin Kemp and Peter Duncan. Getting to sing and be on stage with a guitar as well as being an actor is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’d especially love to get some people from the Borders up.”

Robbie is starring alongside the ex-Spandeau Ballet bassist and former Blue Peter presenter, who share the role of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, the man who brought rock’n’roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together for the first and only time in December 1956 at his Memphis studio for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

The show includes more than 20 legendary hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, I Walk the Line and Great Balls of Fire. It’s on at the playhouse from next Tuesday, October 24, to Saturday, October 29.

Tickets are available on 0844 871 3014 or online at www.atgtickets.com