Peebles festival to showcase wealth of creative talent

Edinburgh may hog the headlines when it comes to arts festivals in August, but art lovers don’t necessarily have to head to the capital for cultural entertainment.

The second Creative Peebles Festival, held from August 25 to September 3, will shine a light on the many artists, musicians, arts groups, film-makers and craftspeople found in this most artistic of towns. This year’s event offers not just a host of indoor performances and workshops, but also opportunities to explore the often surprising history, architecture, nature and landscape of Peebles through an expanded programme of walks, talks and tours.

The festival opens with the traditional Open Galleries Evening which sees a dozen venues highlight the work of a variety of visual artists.

Holding true to the festival’s commitment to strengthening arts partnerships, the opening night also sees the Eastgate Theatre show ‘The Journey Within’, the final film in a trilogy about the partition of India.

Later, Borders Writers’ Forum makes its first appearance at the festival with Abridged, a selection of readings of work inspired by the many bridges over the Tweed; the Tweeddale Society Festival Lecture sees eminent Professor Sir Ian Wilmut (of Dolly the Sheep fame) discuss advances in stem cell research; while Music in Peebles presents its 70th anniversary concert, featuring Michael Collins and the Heath Quartet.

On Sunday, August 27, hundreds of energetic lip-syncers are expected to take part in one of the biggest community film projects ever seen in the Borders as InChorus and Live to Dance create a huge flash mob music video in Dancing in the Street. Add theatre performances by the glamorous Swingcats, a new play by Dogstar Theatre Company, The Sky is Safe and the return of the wildly -entertaining Small Town Sarsaparilla, and there is much to entertain locals and visitors alike.

Full programme from www.creativepeeblesfestival.co.uk.