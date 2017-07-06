Open-air production of all-time family favourite

Thirlestane Castle is delighted to be welcoming back Chapterhouse Theatre Company for another open-air performance, this time of family favourite The Wind in the Willows.

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure on Wednesday, July 12.

In Kenneth Grahame’s charming tales of the riverbank, what starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades.

With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in with.

Fun and frolics aplenty with this adaptation of the classic novel by Kenneth Grahame loved by children and adults alike, performed in the grounds of one of Scotland’s most beautiful open-air venues.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults, £8 for children and £40 for a family (two adults and two children) from www.borderevents.com, or in advance at the castle or on the night at the gate.

Edward Maitland-Carew, of the family which uses the castle as a home, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming this spectacular theatre experience to Thirlestane Castle and hope it is a truly magical experience for the audience with our stunning building helping to create a fantastic atmosphere.”

This production follows the thoroughly successful event earlier in June when the castle was the perfect backdrop for Pride and Prejudice, also by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

This quintessentially British show starts at 6pm on the front lawn.

For more information visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk.