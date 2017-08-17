Not too hot, not too cold, just right

The much loved fairytale, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, is brought to life on stage at the Macarts, Galashiels on August 27.

In an unforgettable production of song and laughter that the children will love, Goldilocks, the Three Bears and Ruff the Dog perform live in this exciting and fun filled musical production which takes a few twists and turns along the way with other new puppet characters and hopefully a happily-ever-after.

Featuring fantastic costumes, an amazing set and colourful lighting, it will be an experience for all the family to remember and cherish! With different adventures from every character, the show will have everyone laughing, playing and singing.

Kids will learn that music can be found everywhere as they sing and dance to all their favourite songs. Throughout the show there are interactive moments that children and parents alike can enjoy. Take part in action songs like ‘Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes’, ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’, and ‘Sing a Rainbow’ as well as many other all-time children’s favourites.

Show starts at 2pm. Tickets £8 from www.macarts.scot.