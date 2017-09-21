Lots of drama at Bowhill House this autumn

Bowhill House, Selkirk, have a range of excellent theatrical productions on offer in the coming weeks.

On Friday, September 22, John Watterson brings the songs of Jake Thackray to life in his show, ‘The Lost Will and Testament of Jake Thackray’.

In this brand new show 15 of Thackray’s songs, hilarious, serious, bitingly satirical – some banned by the BBC! – have been uncovered and are getting an airing for the first time. Long forgotten gems will be brought back to life by Watterson capturing the unique Thackray guitar style.

Then on October 20, Streightforward Theatre present ‘Edward and Eliza and the Smashing of the Van’, a moving account of the profound personal consequences of the upsurge in anti-Irish feeling following the execution of the Manchester Martyrs. The play explores dilemmas that are still relevant today.

Both shows start at 8pm. Tickets £12 from www.borderevents.com.