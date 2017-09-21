Last chance to apply to Scottish Youth Theatre

Scottish Youth Theatre’s auditions are open to anyone aged 16–25 years but the closing date for applications is Friday, September 22.

The company’s first ever National Ensemble last month was a sell-out success and this year’s successful applicants will form the second ever Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble.

But 2018 is the year of young people, and the company are keen to find the best Scotland has to offer, so they will be travelling to Galashiels to audition aspiring performers from the area.

The National Ensemble is a year’s commitment and is open to anyone (aged 16–25) who lives, works, studies or has family in Scotland.

Auditions and membership of the Ensemble is free and entry is based purely on ability.

Once recruited, Ensemble members will attend monthly development weekends led by top theatre practitioners taking place across Scotland. This will culminate in a flagship performance in August which will be devised and performed by the company.

When asked what qualities are required in potential members, SYT’s artistic director Mary McCluskey commented: “We are looking for creative, enthusiastic and dedicated young people. Individuals who display the potential are the ones who will most benefit from everything that the Ensemble has to offer.

“As the Ensemble is a collaborative experience, those with an interest in theatre-making in all its forms, including writing, directing and performing are encouraged to apply.

The Ensemble is an amazing opportunity for anyone who wants to study or pursue a career in theatre and performance.

“Our current Ensemble has worked with a range of practitioners including Frantic Assembly and BAFTA winner Kate Dickie and 2018 will see similar opportunities in the build up to the main production which will be a central part of SYT’s contribution to the Year of Young People.”

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, October 10, at the Focus Centre in Galashiels.

Those interested in being part of the Ensemble should register for an audition at www.scottishyouththeatre.org.