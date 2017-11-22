Chase away the winter blues with these festive performances

Borders Live Touring are spreading some festive cheer this December with three performances, suitable for all ages, guaranteed to chase away the winter blues.

On Sunday, December 10, the Tait Hall, Kelso, welcomes Folksy Theatre who bringing the classic story of ‘The Snow Queen’ to life in a brand-new adaptation.

Splinters from a magic mirror that distorts the appearance of everything that it reflects, get into Kai’s heart and eyes. He becomes cruel and no longer cares about his best friend, Gerda. Kai is taken by the Snow Queen and a heartbroken Gerda sets out on a journey to save her friend, meeting many fantastic characters along the way. Will Gerda be able to save Kai?

This production uses a mix of performers, puppetry, live music and multimedia to bring something a little different to this much-loved text. With high energy performances, audience interaction and out right silliness, Folksy’s ‘The Snow Queen’ will be a theatre experience to be remembered.

Doors open at 3pm when some ‘Cosy Crafts’ and ‘Frosty Face Paints’ can be enjoyed before the performance at 4pm. Book at www.bit.ly/snowqueenkelso

The festive theme continues the following week when Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer perform their ‘Winter Warmer’ concert at Denholm Village Hall on Wednesday, December 13, and at Melrose Corn Exchange on Thursday, December 14 (both at 6pm).

Billed as “A Festive Pick and Mix”, this concert will appeal to those who associate Christmas with, carols, singing, dancing and the joy of being together as a family and a community. Like a good cup of mulled wine, this evening is full of warm cosy moments.

Multi-instrumentalists and storytellers of the highest calibre, the duo perform favourites such as ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bells’ and even the virtuosic Theme and Variations on the Carnival of Venice (better known as My Hat It Has Three Corners.

Vicki and Jonny have created a show that brings together classic well-known singalong Christmas carols, winter stories and Scandinavian Christmas.

“It is a fun-filled festive evening and we’re confident that everyone will be singing along from the first number until the very end,” said Jonny. Book at bit.ly/winterwarmerdenholm or bit.ly/winterwarmermelrose.