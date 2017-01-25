Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 line-up announced

Fans of 1980s music are in for a real treat this summer when the Rewind Scotland Festival returns for its seventh consecutive year.

The event is taking place once again at Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

The Human League are headlining on Saturday, July 22. Pic: Spiros Politis.

And this year’s line-up promises to be bigger and better than ever with some fantastic acts from the Eighties.

This year’s headliners are: The Human League (Saturday, July 22)) and Billy Ocean (Sunday, July 23).

Also appearing on the Saturday are: Mark King of Level 42; Heather Small, The Trevor Horn Band and special guests, Nik Kershaw, Musical Youth, Go West, Tom Robinson, T’Pau, Chesney Hawkes, The Undertones and The Real Thing.

On The Sunday taking to the stage will be: Soul II Soul, Kim Wilde, Junior Marvin’s Wailers (son of Bob Marley), Belinda Carlisle, Nick Heyward, Jason Donovan, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Doctor & The Medics, British Electric Foundation featuring Glen Matlock, Joy Division’s Peter Hook, Jaki Graham, Owen Paul, Claudia Brücken and Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory.

Billy Ocean will be headlining the event on Sunday, July 23.

Tickets for the Rewind Scotland Festival will go on sale at 9am this Friday (January 27) from the official website rewindfestival.com.