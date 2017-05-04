YouTube leads to fame for Samantha

Rising star Samantha Durnan comes to the Hemelvaart, Ayton.

Stockton-born Samantha is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been on a musical adventure of late, already supporting the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beverly Knight and The Hoosiers.

Writing music from a young age, her influences come from the new and classic alernative sounds of Stevie Nicks, KT Tunstall and Michelle Branch.

After posting videos on YouTube, Samantha achieved an impressive following that led to a record deal with RU Listening and a tour of the USA.

She plays guitar and drums, but also plays bass guitar and piano and records all of her tracks by herself. She released her debut single, ‘Who Would Have Thought’, in November 2014 which led to airplay on Radio 1’s BBC Introducing, and a Coffee House Sessions nationwide tour.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £5 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.