Win two red hot tickets

With a show so hot it should carry its own health warning, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers blaze into Hawick on December 23.

From a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness, to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 10 years has seen The Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet - ever!

Bagpipes with attitude and drums with a Scottish accent - the band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, which they proudly call Bagrock.

We have teamed up with the organisers to give our readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to this amazing show at Hawick Town Hall

What do the Red Hot Chilli Pipers call their unique fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems?

