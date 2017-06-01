Warhorse’s songman Bob Fox back at Etal

Probably needing no introduction, Etal Village Hall welcomes back Bob Fox on June 10.

Bob will be a performing a solo concert which will hopefully feature many of the songs from his stint as songman in the stage show of Warhorse.

Since 1975 Bob has been a stalwart of initially, the north–east folk scene, and then quickly becoming one of the most influential and admired folk singers both nationally and internationally.

Twice nominated for BBC Folk Singer of the Year, he brings authenticity and passion to his performance and is someone who is rooted in traditional music and song whilst always connecting with the realities of the present day.

Support on the night will be by Alan Green and Mike Ridley.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 can be ordered by ringing Steve and Helen on 01890 820566, 07583 353510, or email - steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com.