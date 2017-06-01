Vocals and guitar in perfect harmony

Two outstanding artists, Lynn Goulbourn and Steve Hicks, will perform at Eyemouth Hippodrome on June 16.

Guitar virtuoso Steve Hicks and singer songwriter Lynn Goulbourn met at a gig in 2007. With a mutual love of folk, roots and acoustic genres, their musical partnership has flourished and taken them to all corners of the UK, to Germany and the USA.

They thrive on the creative process of stretching established boundaries and perform mesmeric arrangements of traditional, contemporary and self–penned songs and music.

Their easy manner on stage combined with Lynn’s pure vocals and of course Steve’s breathtaking guitar playing, have made this duo very popular on the folk circuit.

Their live performances are interspersed with engaging anecdotes and humour that engage audiences.

They will be supported by Karin Grandal-Park and Karl Robbins. Karin is a singer/songwriter with some 30 years experience in the jazz/blues field. Karl Robins, originally from Leeds but now lives in Spittal, Berwick. He has been playing for many years in a variety of bands, playing music in the acoustic folk/rock genre.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.