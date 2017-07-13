Velvet voice of rising star Amythyst Kiah

Amythyst Kiah, the extraordinary Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer-songwriter from Tennessee is back by popular demand at The County Hotel, Selkirk!

Think of Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Mahalia Jackson, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, and you’re on the right track.

On her way from Southern Fried Festival and The Sage in Gateshead, before heading southwards for a main stage appearance at Cambridge Folk Festival no less, the String Jam Club couldn’t resist inviting Amythyst to perform after her sell-out debut earlier this year got such a rave reaction and standing ovation from the audience.

Her main instrument is her magnificent and hugely impressive voice, filling every space and crevice in the room with its powerful energy and depth. Having listened to her CDs, nothing prepares you for the reality of that voice in a live situation. It is a voice that is physically felt as well as heard when you are in its presence. With its perfect pitching, wide range, warm timbre and emotional resonance, it is like being hit in the gut by a huge wave of vocal velvet.

This is a truly authentic voice that satisfyingly evokes both the roots of traditional American music and more modern material, including her own excellent songs.

For those hearing Amythyst perform, the testament is in the air and among them, a strong voice reaching back through generations to present a song that folks can still relate to. Amythyst is an important and innovative presence in contemporary traditional music, her exquisite voice matched by her instrumental work and the blues, which fit her like a glove.

Accompanying herself expertly with some great guitar and banjo picking, she will take you through an eclectic set of music, ranging from Vera Hall’s classic ‘Trouble So Hard’ to Rev Gary Davis, from Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ to a fine version of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ and of course some Carter Family. Not to mention her own standout original songs.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12, available on 01750-721233 or at www.eventbrite.co.uk.