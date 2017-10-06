Two of the most talented and exciting guitarists

Classical guitar exponents Allan Neave and Matthew McAllister perform for Hawick Music Club on Saturday, October 14, at Tower Mill Theatre, Hawick.

A time-honoured duo they studied together at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Dance. Allan later went on to study with the great Jose’ Tomas in Alicante.

Both musicians are consummate performers and have attended many music festivals around the world including the Edinburgh International. They have toured South America extensively, appearing at concert halls such as Teatro Britanico Limo.

Allan is currently head of guitar and harp at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland whilst Matthew is classical guitar tutor and lecturer in music at the University of St Andrews and RCS.

They have great communication with their audience and their introductions can be at times really funny.

It is fitting that their performance begins with the Frome Suite No 16 by Silvius Leopold Weiss (1687-1750) for both Allan and Matthew play with the command and delicacy that hints of an earlier time.

There is a strong Spanish flavour to the evening again featuring for example both earlier, ‘La Catedral’ by composer Agustin Barrios Mangore and more recent works, ‘Serenato Espanola’ by Joaquin Malats (1860-1917).

In the second half of the performance the modern Scottish Piece ‘Farewell to Stromness and Yesnaby Ground’ by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies (1934-2016) is complemented later by a suite of 18th-century Scottish lute pieces which may be the highlight of the whole evening.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear two of the foremost classical guitarists of their generation.

Concert starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 (under 18s free) from 01450 360688 or www.heartofhawick.co.uk.