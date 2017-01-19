Trombone playing prodigy at Kelso

Peter Moore, the youngest-ever winner of Young Musician of the Year, brings his extraordinary trombone playing to Kelso.

After winning the competition in 2008, aged 12, Lancashire-born Moore went on to become the youngest-ever member of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Aged only 18, Peter became co-principal trombone with the orchestra under Gergev and soon to be under Sir Simon Rattle.

He is now intent on carving out a career for himself as a soloist and recitalist.

Performing at Kelso Old Parish Church on Sunday, February 5, he will be accompanied by Robert Thompson on piano. Thompson, is one time pianist of the award-winning Rhodes Piano Trio, and a concert pianist in his own right.

His programme will consist of a wide selection of music that demonstrates the virtuosity and range of music that the trombone can play, from Schumann’s Fantasiestucke to Pryor’s Bluebells of Scotland.

Moore has played with numerous orchestras as a soloist including the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and he has had recitals in the Sage, Bridgewater Hall and many others.

Performance starts at 3pm. Tickets cost £12. More information from www.kelsomusicsociety.com