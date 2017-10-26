Travelling in Song with the Andante Chamber Choir

Andante Chamber Choir, which is 10-years old this year, will perform in Yetholm Church on Friday, November 3.

The 32-voiced, Eccles-based Andante has raised over £20,000 since 2007 and, as the choir does not charge for its services, all concert income goes to charity.

Apart from singing at weddings, the choir has also been involved with some interesting local projects including working with DudenDance at Dryburgh Abbey and with the Borders Youth Theatre. The choir also gave the original performances of newly commissioned pieces for The Hawick Fragments Project, including one by Goldie in Glasgow Cathedral.

Usually the choir sings in the locality, but it has also performed in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Dunfermline Abbey, on the Isle of Arran, St Asaph Cathedral, North Wales, in Newcastle, Haddington and Brinkburn Priory – to name but a few!

Performing a cappella – songs without accompaniment, or, as an audience member once commented, “Without a piano getting in the way!” – the choir tackles a huge range of musical styles, from medieval to the current day.

The Anniversary Concert has a flower theme, including Flower Songs by Benjamin Britten, Rose Madrigals by Paul Mealor, sacred music by Bruckner and Gorecki in honour of ‘The Flower of All Virginity’ and a brand new arrangement of ‘We’ll Gather Lilacs’ by local maestro Geoffrey Emerson. Of particular local interest will be Karin Griffin’s haunting arrangement of ‘Flowers of the Forest’ together with Arthur Parsons’ poem, both written for the choir’s Flodden programme. More information at www.andantechamberchoir.webs.com.

The concert, ‘Travelling in Song’, starts at 7.30pm. Programme includes ‘Shenandoah’, ‘Syke Boat Song’, ‘The Lonesome Road’, ‘I’m A Train’ and ‘Fields of Gold’.

Free entry with a retiral collection for Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre.