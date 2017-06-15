Striking and dynamic Scottish duo

Riddell Fiddles have invited award winning duo, Sally Simpson and Catriona Hawksworth, to Selkirk.

The well known Scottish fiddle and piano duo will be promoting their new CD, Duo, as well as playing repertoire from the Scottish traditions.

One of the new tracks on Duo features Riddell Fiddles’ very own guitarist’s Donald Knox self-penned tune - written in 2006 on a trip to Cape Breton. These two young musicians have been very much a part of Riddell Fiddles - with Sally one of their visiting tutors.

Sally and Catriona have played together for many years. Their sound is intimate and personal, focusing on the link between the two musicians, making full use of dynamics and textures, whilst respecting their musical traditions.

Concert starts at 7.30pm in the Back Row, Selkirk. Tickets £8 from 07719451444.

In the acoustic setting of this house, the concert promises to be an evening to remember.