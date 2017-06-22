Stowed Out takes off with Van T’s and Orkestra del Sol

Stowed Out, the family friendly boutique music and arts festival on the stunning banks of Gala Water, continues to deliver superb live musicianship.

This year Van T’s will be the raucous Saturday night headliners. Hailing from Glasgow and fronted by twin sisters delivering classy harmonies, the Van Ts will rock you with their blissed-out wall of sound built on top of a sunny surf guitar. The band’s star is in the ascendant as they have recently enjoyed supporting Yuck, Ratboy and the legendary Jesus and Mary Chain, as well as having a new album, ‘Fresh Meat’, out on June 23. Over the summer The Van T’s will be playing festivals across the country before taking the headline honours at Stowed Out.

Friday headliners Orkestra del Sol, with their sun-soaked blend of brilliant bonkersness, will lead you like a child to the pied piper to a magic place of maximum fun. Delivering funked-up jazz tones to crazy klezmer style beats and uniquely blended global rhythms, the Orkestra del Sol will get even the most staid of audience members onto their feet and boogying. Like the Van T’s, the Orkestra are touring festivals this summer with a new album, Gross National Happiness, and we can’t wait for them to energise the Stowed Out crowd with their infectious goodtime vibes.

Saturday’s Spoken Word stage has become the emotional centrepiece of Stowed Out and showcased this year is the brilliant Stephen Watt and Rachel McCrum. Although each have their own unique and individual talent, they share a dazzling use of imagery and metaphor as they explore themes of identity and compassion.

Last year’s festival had some very special moments, including an emotional homecoming for Scott Hutchison from Frightened Rabbit, and Stowed Out 2017 will be equally entertaining and memorable!

Stowed Out takes place on August 25/26. For more information visit www.stowedoutfestival.org.uk.