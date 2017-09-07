SCO concert spans over three centuries

The widely-acclaimed Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) makes a welcome return to Selkirk to perform at the Victoria Halls on September 15 at 7.30pm.

Directed by British director and violinist Anthony Marwood, the concert showcases the unique blend of passion, skill and flexibility of the SCO through a delightful programme spanning over three centuries.

Getting the evening off to an elegant start is 19th century Czech composer Antonin Dvořák’s glorious Romance. This work beautifully dovetails Beethoven’s Haydn-inspired First Symphony and his charmingly song-like Romance.

Anthony Marwood, who has championed the Vasks over a number of years, brings the evening to a close with a wonderfully moving performance of Vasks’ mesmerising Violin Concerto ‘Distant Light’.

The concerts are part of the SCO’s summer touring programme, showcasing the talents of SCO principal players as soloists.