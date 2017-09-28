Resounding success for first ever Kelso Folk Festival

Fasten your seat belts!, announced Andrew Smith, mastermind of the First Kelso Folk Music Festival as he introduced the first concert on Friday - and so we did!

Andrew, well known guitarist and musician of Kelso, assembled a tremendous weekend of which the town can be very proud.

With an audience of 190 packed into the Old Parish Church, the first of two outstanding concerts was the charismatic Australian Indie/blues/singer/guitarist Jenny Biddle. Newly resident to the Borders, this engaging songstress powerhouse of talent wowed us with her beautiful sound and own vibrant songs. What an asset to the area. We will be hearing a lot more from her in the future.

Then, fresh from a European tour, the five members of Breabach - winners of both the 2016 Scots Trad Music Awards and BBC Radio 2 Band of the Year plus Album of the Year - didn’t disappoint and presented us with a kaleidoscope of music with some step dancing thrown in.

The free Saturday lunchtime concert showcased Borders musicians of a very high standard, who presented a very broad spread of musical styles that attracted an audience of over 75.

Saturday night featured the virtuoso Tyneside fiddler Tom McConville (BBC Folk musician of the year 2012) accompanied by guitarist Andy Watt, both had great rapport with the audience and showed just sheer enjoyment of the music.

They were followed by the excellent young band called Northern Company. Amongst the six members are local musicians, fiddlers Eryn Rae and Hannah Wyness from Jedburgh, plus the guitarist Scott Turnbull from Birgham. The audience were blown away by these very talented young musicians.

The word on the street is that Kelso Folk Music Festival WILL happen again next year to coincide with the 1,000th anniversary of the battle of Carham, when it is believed the town of Kelso as we know it was formed. Roll on 2018!