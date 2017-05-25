Original songs by flame-haired Beth Macari

Newcastle singer-songwriter Beth Macari returns to Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton.

Catch the 23-year-old soul/pop singer’s show on Saturday, June 3, at 8pm.

Beth’s debut single, ‘Heartstrings’, made it to number 18 in the ITunes singer-songwriter chart and her latest release, ‘Pretty Lies’, charted at number two.

She has toured as a backing singer with former Loose Women star Jane McDonald and as a result of working with Jane, Beth met musical director Nigel Wright, who chose her to front the live house band in Sky 1’s comedy panel show Bring the Noise.

A regular collaborator with Nick Pride and the Pimptones, Beth has sung on their previous albums but their latest album, ‘Go Deep’, is the first that features just her vocals.

Don’t miss the style and presence of this stand-out singer.

Tickets are priced at £5 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk/box-office.