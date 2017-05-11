One off show at Kelso

Steve Daggett, of the legendary Lindisfarne, will perform a solo show at Rutherfords Micropub, Kelso, this Sunday.

He performs solo live shows on acoustic guitar, with gritty soulful vocals and a lonesome harmonica. The show will include original songs, classic covers and a good deal of Lindisfarne and Alan Hull material.

Daggett has released numerous solo albums, racked up some impressive production credits and composed and produced theme music for both BBC and Tyne Tees networks.

Don’t miss this very special one-off event at 2pm. Admission free.