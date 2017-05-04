Nearly two hours of Classic Clapton

Classic Clapton, featuring front-man Mike Hall, will be making a welcome return to The Maltings, Berwick.

The world’s No. 1 Eric Clapton Tribute Band was last in Berwick seven years ago and this time they will be celebrating 32 years on the road.

They will perform all of Clapton’s classics including ‘Wonderful Tonight’, ‘Tears in Heaven’, ‘Crossroads’, ‘I Shot The Sheriff’, ‘Cocaine’ and of course ‘Layla’!

The band was formed in 1985 in Newcastle long before the term ‘tribute band’ was invented and named themselves After Midnight, after Clapton’s first solo hit. In the past 32 years they have become one of the best-loved bands on Tyneside. Their ability to recreate Clapton’s electrifying stage performances really caught the audience’s imagination. In Mike Hall, the band possesses a front man who not only looks like Eric, he sings and plays guitar like him too!

In 2001 they embarked on their first UK tour with Classic Clapton. Since then, they have continued to perform throughout the UK and Ireland including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall and a triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002.

Show is on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.