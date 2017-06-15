Midsummer music at majestic Mellerstain

The Borders Music and Arts Midsummer Concert at Mellerstain House, Gordon, will be staged on Thursday, June 22, when cellist John Myerscough will be accompanied by pianist Alisdair Beatson.

John leads a busy international career as the cellist of the Doric String Quartet. The Quartet has firmly established itself as the leading British string quartet of its generation, receiving enthusiastic responses from audiences and critics across the globe.

As a soloist, John won the Gold Medal and First Prize at the 2006 Royal Overseas League Music Competition. He made his London recital debutin the 2007 Park Lane Group New Year Series at the Purcell Room, a concert described by The Financial Times as a “sterling performance” whilst Hilary Finch in The Times commented: “It was clear, here was a musician of quick, finely honed responses and firm, focused tone [who] artfully alternated song and virtuoso soundscape.”.

He has subsequently given recitals at Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall and the Holywell Music Room in Oxford, at the Brighton, Cambridge, Edinburgh Fringe, Kings Lynn and North Norfolk Festivals and abroad at venues in Australia, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and Switzerland.

John is also the founder and co-artistic director of the cello octet ‘Cellophony’. This London based ensemble have rapidly established themselves as the UK’s leading cello ensemble.

His programme for June 22 will be: Schubert - ‘Arpeggione’ Sonata in A minor; Faure - Cello Sonata No 1 in D minor; Saint-Saens - Cello Sonata No 2 in F.

The evening begins with a reception of wine and canapes at 7pm. Tickets £20.50 (Members £16.50) Supper £7.50 are available from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk