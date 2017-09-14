Memorial concert for folk star Judy

The fifth Judy Dinning Memorial Concert will be held in Denholm Village Hall on Saturday, September 23.

Hexham singer/songwriter, Judy Dinning’s internationally acclaimed career was tragically cut short back in October 2013 when she died after a long battle with breast cancer.

Judy was well loved in the Scottish Borders, especially after forming the folk band Real Time with her partner Kenny Speirs from Denholm.

Since her untimely death over £26,000 has been raised in her name for MacMillan Nurses and Tynedale Hospice At Home by staging concerts, producing a CD and DVD and various other fundraising activities.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, priced at £10, are now available.

Several well known bands will be performing at the event, including Gael Force, 3D, Shankend Mac and Dominic Boyce and Davy Johnston.

With a late bar and a grand raffle it is hoped that a significant amount will be raised for the two cancer charities while having a great night of entertainment.

For further information please call Kenny on 01450 870664.

Tickets available from Denholm Post Office and Northport, Hawick.