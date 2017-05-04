Kelso goes country and western mad

Kelso celebrates country and western music with live bands, line dance workshops and a fast-draw competition this May.

Springwood Park will be resounding with the sound of Full Nelson (Willie Nelson Tribute), Little Rock and Kentucky Rain, to name but a few, all compered by the fantastic Zenne (who will also perform). Headliners include Kel Britton and Katie Kross on Friday, Pacifico on Saturday and Davey Sloan and The Rattlers on Sunday.

There will be a ladies’ afternoon tea with Western attire compulsory or if your taste runs to something stronger there is a gamblers and drovers saloon.

Festival organiser Florence Davis is passionate about encouraging a family atmosphere and seeing people enjoy this wonderful event. A great weekend full of good music, fun, laughter and dancing will be had by all on May 12-14.

Two day tickets £12, day tickets £8 from 01302 709601 or email florence683@talktalk.net.