International stars play at Innerleithen

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Innerleithen, are delighted to announce details of their autumn programme of concerts, which include some of the biggest musical names they have featured yet.

Zoe Bestel, Scotland’s brightest breakthrough talent, will play the Sessions on Friday, September 29, at 8pm. Tickets £6.

Steve Skaith and Steve Jeffries, original driving forces behind 80s hit pop band Latin Quarter, bring a stripped down acoustic set on Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

And world-famous husband and wife ukulele duo, Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel come to Innerleithen on Saturday, November 4 - their only Scotland date in an extensive UK tour. Show starts at 7.30pm, tickets £12.50.

Music lovers are encouraged to buy tickets early as the church is small and these shows are likely to be extremely popular.

Tickets are available from www.brownpapertickets.com.