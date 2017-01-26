Indians invade Langholm

Ireland’s top showband, The Indians, returns to the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm.

A great show is guaranteed on Friday, February 3, when Sitting Bull, Rising Sun, Little Thunder, Crazy Horse and Dull Knife perform their unique brand of country music.

Having been together for more than 40 years, The Indians still strive to please the audiences that have kept them in business for such a long time.

Their lead singer, Big Chief Geronimo, is one of the best vocalists/entertainers on the Irish band scene. Raymond (Big Chief) has set a very high standard for himself and his performance covers Country/Pop/Irish/Ballads. He has an amazing, natural ability to please all tastes, young and old alike.

Other members of the band are Eamonn (Sitting Bull) on keyboards and accordion, Kevin (Long Arrow) on drums, Brian (Crazy Horse) on bass guitar, and Tommy (Dull Knife) on lead guitar.

Vocal backing and instrumentals are also a big feature. The Indians show is colourful and exciting and is full of surprises. Their lighting and special effects are brilliant, creating a spectacular atmosphere that keeps the attention of the audience throughout the night.

Dressed in their colourful Red Indian outfits the band deliver a great evening’s entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £17.50. Performance starts at 7.30pm. For more details visit www. buccleuchcentre.com or call 01387 381 196.