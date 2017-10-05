Heartfelt songs from Bella Hardy

Contemporary folk musician Bella Hardy will visit St Boswells village hall on Saturday, October 21 - the first date on her UK tour.

Touring her new album, Hey Sammy, of heartfelt songs, underscored with sophistication and humour, Bella will be accompanied by leading Scottish guitarist Anna Massie and songwriting collaborator jazz pianist Tom Gibbs.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Singer of the Year 2014, Bella grew up in Edale in the Peak District and started performing at festivals aged 13.

Her long-awaited ninth solo album reflect the radical changes brought about by her time in Texas and her two music-finding trips to Yunnan Province in south-west China.

Hey Sammy combines innovative, artful arrangements that at times bring to mind Bon Iver, Midlake and Joni Mitchell’s Hejira, with an unabashed embrace of gleeful, melodic choruses delivered in Bella’s unmistakeable soaring and swooping voice.

Humanist hymns, ancient Chinese poems, feminist battle cries and the title track’s reflections on the rise of racism in Britain make this Bella’s most wide reaching and richly rewarding album to date.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.musicglue.com.