Have fun and get creative with classical music

Members of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra will be visiting the Borders on Saturday, June 10.

They will be working with members of the Borders Youth Orchestra on some of the BBC Ten Pieces.

Ten Pieces aims to open up classical music to a new generation of children and inspire them to develop their own creative responses to music.

The orchestra/band workshop, which is free, will take place at Galashiels Academy and is open to current members of the Borders Youth Orchestra, Junior String Orchestra and Junior Wind Band but also any young musician who would like to come and play in a music ensemble.

Transport to the workshop, funded by Borders Young Musicians, will be available from every high school and the day will end with an informal play through for parents and friends.

For more information please contact music@scotborders.gov.uk or call 01835 825097.