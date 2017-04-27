Halpin launches new album at Denholm

Kieran Halpin launches his 22nd album of songs in the Village Hall, Denholm, on May 7.

Well known Irish singer/songwriter Halpin will be supported by the Hawick duo, The Humble Scribes.

The album, called ‘Doll’, was recorded in Germany by one of that country’s best known record producers Manfred Leuchter.

Halpin was a Border resident for 21 years until moving to the south of Germany three years ago.

While his albums are always eagerly awaited by fans and media alike it is on stage where Halpin really impresses. He has been described as – powerful and passionate and intimate and intense.

His lyrics touch on every subject imaginable from love and friendship and heartbreak and loneliness to politics. All of this is underscored by an incisive and surprising humour.

Not one to miss as Halpin’s visits to these islands are rare occasions.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £8.