Guitar legend Preston Reed rocks at Selkirk

On Saturday, September 16, String Jam Club welcomes Preston Reed, a guitar virtuoso unlike any other.

US-born Preston is a true guitar master who revolutionised and invented a whole new way of playing the acoustic guitar and who is “widely thought of as the world’s most gifted guitarist” (Total Guitar).

To watch him perform is to witness the bending of reality. His jaw-dropping skill and unrivaled musical creativity make for a mind-blowing live performance which is totally thrilling. The New York master tweaks the nose of musical convention, pokes the eye of received wisdom and burns the rulebook of the past. Using the two-handed integrated percussive acoustic technique that he pioneered in 1987, he fuses blues, rock, funk and jazz unlike anything you’ve heard before. Preston Reed doesn’t need a band. He is the band.

Originally influenced by guitar greats such as Leo Kottke, John Fahey, Michael Hedges and Eddie van Halen, he started to move beyond standard finger-picking styles, and began to develop his own groundbreaking technique, incorporating integrated drum rhythms on the body of the guitar.

Twenty-seven years after his unique style was born, Reed’s seismic global impact has created a sea of guitarists emulating his style. He is cited as a major influence by guitar luminaries such as Andy McKee and Jon Gomm. Today Reed’s recordings and live performances still define the sound of the pioneering compositional guitar genre he invented over a quarter century ago.

Preston’s live shows are full of contrasts, by turns explosive and sweetly lyrical. He riffs with the conviction and guts of a rock band, yet plays with the subtlety of the most delicate of jazz pianists. There are no fancy gadgets or gimmicky FX - just six strings (or occasionally 12), two hands and a daring and innovative musical imagination that crosses all boundaries. With a career spanning over four decades this trailblazer still tours and records with a passion that flows into the hearts, heads and feet of his audience. See this unmissable performance at The County Hotel, Selkirk, at 8pm. Tickets £14 from 01750 721233 or www.eventbrite.co.uk,