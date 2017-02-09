Glimpse into island life

The last of Music in Peebles Sunday concerts this season features the highly acclaimed wind trio Cuillin Sound.

As well as hearing wind playing of the highest order, this concert also gives audiences a rare chance to see archive film of Scottish island life in the early 20th century.

A treat for music lovers and film buffs alike!

The trio who make up Cuillin Sound are Dana Morgan, flute; Sarah Watts, clarinets; Laurence Perkins, bassoon.

They are now one of the UK’s leading chamber ensembles and all three are soloists or principal players in their own right.

Cuillin Sound offers a varied and inspiring classical concert programme alongside evocative settings of traditional folk melodies from Scotland. The concert starts with three short pieces including a piece especially composed for Cullin Sound by David Bennett Thomas.

The music for the main sound and vision piece, ‘Distant Lands – a Hebridean Journey’, was composed by Laurence Perkins (the trio’s bassoon player), and evocatively accompanies these vintage films of island life in the 1920s and 30s by incorporating traditional folk melodies from the places featured - Eriskay 1935, The Highlands and Islands 1929, St Kilda - Britain’s Loneliest Isle 1928.

The concert is on Sunday, February 12, at 2.30pm at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles. Tickets (£14) are available from Eastgate Theatre, 01721 725777, or online at www.eastgatearts.com