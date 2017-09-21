From rock and roll to trad folk

There is something for all musical tastes this month at The Buccleuch Centre, Langholm.

Friday, September 22, brings rock and roll to the theatre with The Jukes all American musical stage show, Down at the Diner.

The show is about how four ordinary guys make it big. Their journey starts at the end of a working day in the late 60s, Where drinking strawberry milkshakes and ice cold cokes, they discover that they all have a passion for music. Over in the corner is a ‘Rock-Ola’ Jukebox with all the big hits from the 50s and 60s. They listen with intent, dream and chat about making the leap across the pond to being stars themselves. Tickets £16.

Then meet the undisputed master of the blues harmonica, Paul Lamb and The Kingsnakes, on September 28. Paul Lamb has sold record-breaking quantities of albums and performed around the world and now he brings his infectious brand of soulful blues to his fans in the Borders. Tickets £15.

Finally on Friday, September 29, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, two of Scotland’s foremost traditional musicians, bring fantastic fiddle and accordion playing, as well as witty banter to Buccleuch audiences.

They will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next. Tickets £17.50.

All shows start at 7.30pm. Tickets and full details available from www.buccleuchcentre.com.